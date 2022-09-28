Get all of your holiday shopping done early this year at the Kiwanis Arts & Crafts BAZAAR! This event will host a variety of vendors and handmade crafts for everyone on your list! Mark your calendars and make it a fun day of shopping with your family or friends! All proceeds will go to kids in the Alexandria community.
