Kidney Benefit for Katie Schienbein

After a lifetime of being on anti-ejection medication for her heart transplants, her Kidney's are now in failure. Moneys raised will help ease the burden of expenses for Katie through dialysis treatment and kidney transplant recovery.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Storms hit Alexandria and the surrounding area, cleanup underway
- Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria
- Alexandria storm damage as it happens from a dashcam
- Woman injured after vehicle overturns due to straight-line winds near Alexandria along I-94
- NWS says tornado and straight-line winds responsible for damage in the area
- REA is reporting wide spread power outages across system
- This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in North Dakota
- Woman from Sauk Centre dies in crash
- Wisconsin nurses: Gov. Evers sided with hospitals over patients
- Officials say a "derecho" produced at least six different tornadoes across the region
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.