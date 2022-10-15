Hat Trick @ The Fire Station Bar and Grill

Come celebrate Halloween with Hat Trick and the Fire Station Bar and Grill. Make sure to wear your best costume! Fire Station will be giving away 2 MN Vikings tickets for best costume!
