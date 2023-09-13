Growing Through Our Grief Series

Seminars held at Anderson's on Broadway. This seminar series is intended to meet the needs of any persons working through the grief process resulting from the death of a loved one, to provide support and go through the steps of grieving. Choose from either the daytime or evening session. Daytime session at 10:00 am and evening session at 6:00 pm. Each session will include information and education on some of the primary stressors associated with the death of a loved one. The sessions will last approximately 1-1/2 hours. SESSION 1: Overview of grief and the process of grieving Introduction - The Task of Grieving SESSION 2: Feelings - How do I name them? What do I do with them? Video - "White Water" SESSION 3: Impact of loss on the family - Your new role with friends and family Redefining my SELF/New coping tools SESSION 4: Reflections - Spiritual profile and personal recovery Video - "Invincible Summer" SESSION 5: Journal and Letter Writing - Recording our personal grief journey SESSION 6: Hope and Healing - Taking care of myself Facilitator: Jeri Dawson, Aftercare Coordinator REGISTRATION: The seminar series is free of charge. All are welcome. To register, either call Anderson's on Broadway at 320-219-6278 during business hours or call Jeri at 320-491-5409 evenings and weekends. Any questions, call Jeri Dawson.