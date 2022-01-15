“There’s no tragedy in life like the death of a child. Things never get back to the way they were.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower The loss of a child is life-changing and can make you feel alone and unsupported. Other parents who have lost children understand better than anyone the pain that you feel. We all have a unique story of our loss and grieve in our own way. First Lutheran Church Grieving Parents Support Group is an opportunity for parents who have lost a child/children of any age, to come together to support each other in conversation, education, and faith growth as we express our grief and share memories of our loved ones in a safe environment. Coming together allows us to walk the journey of losing a child with others who have experienced it, sharing our experience and remembering that we are not alone. We can hold each other up to find God in the midst of our pain. As a parent who has lost a child, I will journey with you as your facilitator, assisting in providing the material and information that will support you as a member of the group. Meetings will take place at First Lutheran Church on the 3rd Tuesday of every month from 7:00-8:15 pm. The first meeting will be on January 18, 2022, and monthly thereafter. You do not need to be a member of First Lutheran Church to attend, all are welcome. You can sign up: Online at firstlutheranalexandria.com Call First Lutheran Church at 320-762-2196 Small Group Ministry table next to the Welcome Center Come to the first meeting
