Gray Wolves 101 with the International Wolf Center

Join us at the library or from home to learn about gray wolves from the experts at the International Wolf Center in Ely, Minnesota. This program is appropriate for all ages (kids up to adults). You are welcome to watch participate and watch in the library's big meeting room or log on from home using the Zoom link. You can watch from home using Zoom by using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88034534018 Zoom must be downloaded to your device.
