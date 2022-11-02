Grand Arbor Holiday Craft, Antique, and Bake Sale

The 2022 Grand Arbor Holiday Sale is coming! Join us on November 18th from 9 am to 5 pm to see a bigger-than-ever event this year! We are excited to welcome new resident crafters, bakers, and antique sellers. Of course, our regulars will be there with lefse, floral, diamond art, jewelry, knitting, and wreaths for the first time. Have a slice of pie and a cup of coffee while you're here!
