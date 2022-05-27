Grand Arbor Community Open House

Please join us from 1-4 pm on Friday, June 10th, to celebrate Grand Arbor's 10-year Anniversary and Best of the Lakes awards! This fun-filled afternoon is perfect for every age and will include door prizes, live entertainment, desserts and refreshments, group tours, and open swim for the entire family in the Nelson Wellness Center's warm water pool. We hope to see you there!
