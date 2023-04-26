Golden Gate Bridge Jump Survivor Shares Story!!

Kevin Hines’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder for everyone to love the life we have. Hines is a multi-award-winning filmmaker, bestselling author and an award winning global suicide prevention and mental health advocate. Two years after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 19, he attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is now one of only 36 people to have survived that 220-foot jump. This is a free event. All ages are welcome, however, Kevin's story includes discussion about suicide so please use your own discretion. Dinner served at 5:00 pm Event will begin at 6:00 pm