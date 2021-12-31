Glass Jar Lanterns for Kids

Work with local artist Chanda Kraft to create a glass jar lantern. This event is for kids grades K-3. All materials are provided and the program is free. Please register in advance by calling 320-762-3013 or emailing youth librarian Sarah Wethern at swethern@douglascountylibrary.org
