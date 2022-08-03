Garfield Days

Please visit Garfield Commuity Club on Facebook for detail list of events
Trending Articles
Articles
- Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
- Body found in parked vehicle in central Minnesota
- Woman identified in fatal crash with garbage truck in west central Minnesota
- One person seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Douglas County
- Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst blocks bill guaranteeing federal access to contraception
- Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
- Capitol Notebook: Gov. Kim Reynolds again appoints rejected state board member
- Labs' testing limitation casts doubt on some meth cases in Wisconsin
- Dangerous temperatures and heat index values set for Minnesota Tuesday
- Joy Behar was 'glad' to be fired from The View