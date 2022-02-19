Free Movie at the Library!

Join us at the library for a free showing of Clifford the Big Red Dog. This movie is rated PG and runs for 97 minutes. Snacks and covered drinks are allowed. This project was funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. This program is sponsored by Douglas County Library and Viking Library System.
