Calling all 3rd-5th graders! Join us to explore flotation science at the Legacy of The Lakes Museum on Saturday, April 1 from 10:00am-noon. This free workshop has fun hand on activities to explore the concepts of what makes things float! A light snack is provided. Register through mn.4honline.com or request a paper form at hintz010@umn.edu. Registraton deadline is Monday, March 27.
