Feb 4 Wake Up Alexandria Event at CLA

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP), located at 1920 Turning Leaf Lane, SW in Alexandria, will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, February 4 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. Please note, masks will be required at this Wake Up event! A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation. All Chamber members will also be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at nearly $4,900. CLA offers personalized audit, assurance, accounting, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and wealth advisory services. With more than 50 years of experience, CLA is committed to helping businesses and organizations in the Alexandria area create opportunities for growth. The company’s integrated wealth advisory services offer business guidance on a personal, family, and business level. For more information, visit claconnect.com.
