Fathers Reading Every Day Free Event

Kids ages birth-5 are invited to the library for a Fathers Reading Every Day event. Dinner will be provided. Subs for dads and chicken nuggets and apple sauce for kids. Enjoy a meal, a craft and a storytime from youth librarian Sarah Wethern. All kids will leave with a free book! Sponsored by West Central Minnesota Early Childhood Initiative.
