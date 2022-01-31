Family Board Game Night

Stop into the library and play some games. All games are appropriate for ages 4 and older. Games include: The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel Game, Kingdomino, Gobblet Gobblers, 5-Minute Dungeon Fun Card Game and more. Have a game you'd like to play with others? Feel free to bring it along. Come and go as you please during this two-hour open game play time. Adults must stay with their children. Questions? Contact youth librarian Sarah Wethern at swethern@douglascountylibrary.org or call 320-762-3013. No registration is required.