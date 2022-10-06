Evansville Senior Citizens Bazaar

Craft and vendor fair featuring jams, jellies, lefse, honey, cards, children's books, handmade items including blankets and gnomes, Norwex, Tupperware and Scentsy. Bake sale and White Elephant sale. Buy chances for a beautiful quilt and birdhouse. Have coffee and stay for lunch.
