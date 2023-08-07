Evansville Art Center’s Gallery Exhibit from Wooly Women is Unique, Functional, and Charming

Wooly Women is a group of 15 women who practice the traditional art of wool applique. This is an art that has been practiced for many years. Inspired by 19th century life, items such as wall hangings, table runners and decorative items, as well as useful things like bowls and cases have been created. Sandy Bessingpass leads this group and is well known for various quilting classes in the area. This one of a kind exhibit will be in the EAC Gallery from August 4 through August 26 and may be seen during regular gallery hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Stop in and enjoy the beauty and craftsmanship of these pieces created by the Wooly Women! Evansville Art Center is handicap accessible. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund and in part through a Minnesota State Legislative general fund appropriation.