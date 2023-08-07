Wooly Women is a group of 15 women who practice the traditional art of wool applique. This is an art that has been practiced for many years. Inspired by 19th century life, items such as wall hangings, table runners and decorative items, as well as useful things like bowls and cases have been created. Sandy Bessingpass leads this group and is well known for various quilting classes in the area. This one of a kind exhibit will be in the EAC Gallery from August 4 through August 26 and may be seen during regular gallery hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Stop in and enjoy the beauty and craftsmanship of these pieces created by the Wooly Women! Evansville Art Center is handicap accessible. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund and in part through a Minnesota State Legislative general fund appropriation.
Evansville Art Center’s Gallery Exhibit from Wooly Women is Unique, Functional, and Charming
Trending Articles
Articles
- Farmer's Almanac 2023-2024 outlook calling for cold and snowy winter in Minnesota
- Central Minnesota could see a few storms on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Three are injured in crash in western Stearns County
- Armed man holds up Marshall liqour store, shoots at cop, authorities say
- Man is seriously injured in crash near Hewitt on Monday
- Democrats in Wisconsin renew call for cannabis legalization after Minnesota recreational law takes effect
- Two Golfers Repeat As Resorters Champions
- Woman is injured in ATV accident near Belgrade
- Deputy dies unexpectedly in McLeod County
- One person is injured in an early morning crash in Grant County