End of Life Issues Seminar
Bailey Wiczek

Attend a timely Adult Education Workshop about End of Life Planning sponsored by Catholic United Financial on Thursday, January 20th from 6:00PM – 7:30PM at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, MN (5637 MN-29, Alexandria, MN 56308). Father Dave Petron and Father Joe Vandeberg will speak about End of Life Decisions from a Catholic Perspective including: burial vs. cremation and the importance of a Catholic Health Care Directive. Guest speaker, Gregory Gall, will also be on hand to speak about financial aspects of End of Life Decisions, including final expenses, estate planning basics, charitable giving and more. Father Dave, Father Joe, representative Scott Jones and Gregory Gall will be available after the presentation to answer specific questions you may have. Please contact local representative, Scott Jones to RSVP for this event at 320-424-9976 or sjones@catholicunited.org. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided.