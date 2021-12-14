End of Life Issues Seminar

Attend a timely Adult Education Workshop about End of Life Planning sponsored by Catholic United Financial on Thursday, January 20th from 6:00PM – 7:30PM at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, MN (5637 MN-29, Alexandria, MN 56308). Father Dave Petron and Father Joe Vandeberg will speak about End of Life Decisions from a Catholic Perspective including: burial vs. cremation and the importance of a Catholic Health Care Directive. Guest speaker, Gregory Gall, will also be on hand to speak about financial aspects of End of Life Decisions, including final expenses, estate planning basics, charitable giving and more. Father Dave, Father Joe, representative Scott Jones and Gregory Gall will be available after the presentation to answer specific questions you may have. Please contact local representative, Scott Jones to RSVP for this event at 320-424-9976 or sjones@catholicunited.org. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson Injured in Douglas County Drunken Driving Crash
- Glacial Ridge Health System Notes a Sharp Rise in COVID Cases
- Open house on Dec. 16 for Lake Burgen interchange study in Alexandria
- UCare and LeadingAge Minnesota partnership aids Knute Nelson
- Jingle Bells brings in $95K and a sense of community
- Obituary - Parker J. Montgomery, 22
- WINTER STORM WARNING -Heavy snow, extreme cold
- Obituary - Keith "Melvin" Hvezda, 62
- Obituary - James "Jim Melvin Grundei, 66
- Local Marines helping Santa out
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.