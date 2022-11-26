Dragonfly Mental Wellness Foundation Holiday Open House

Come and enjoy a cup of cider and a holiday cookie while you meet the Dragonfly Mental Wellness Foundation board and learn more about us and what we do. Open to mental health professionals as well as the general public. Parking in the rear of the building.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
- Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
- Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
- This is How Many People are on Death Row in South Dakota
- One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
- Snowy roadways leads to three people being injured in Douglas County
- Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say
- Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
- One person is injured in crash in Hudson Township in Douglas County
- Pot of Gold winner announced from Wake Up Alexandria event