Come celebrate with The Depot Smokehouse and Tavern for their 38th Birthday Bash! Food and drink specials all day starting at 11 am. Free ax throwing with USAXE outside in their ax throwing trailer! Stay into the night for live entertainment as Strange Daze brings you their live, acoustic show! Strange Daze has toured extensively throughout Minnesota and the Midwest sharing the stage with acts like Three Doors Down, Cheap Trick, Ted Nugent, Candlebox, Fuel, Hairball, and many more! Don't miss this powerful performance both lyrically and musically featuring the best covers and original material! Plan to attend the 38th Birthday Bash at the Depot Smokehouse and Tavern! Saturday, May 6, 2023! Daytime fun. Nighttime jam with Strange Daze's Acoustic Show! Show produced by Northwest Sound and Lighting Productions. All happening at The Depot Smokehouse and Tavern in downtown Alexandria!
Depot Smokehouse & Tavern 38th Birthday Bash with Strange Daze Acoustic Show!!
