On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, the Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria will join forces with thousands of communities nationwide in a celebration of community togetherness. We will be hosting our locally known Community Night Out “Growing Stronger by Building Strong Community Partnerships”. The Alexandria Police Department cordially invites you to attend an evening of special events allowing our community members to join us in fun and an opportunity to get to know us. It is also our goal to show our community what the City of Alexandria has to offer its citizens and bring the community closer together. There will be a picnic meal to enjoy along with activities and several city departments and local organizations sharing what they offer our community. We hope to see everyone there! Community Night Out List of Events WHERE: City Park WHEN: Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 TIME: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Alexandria Police Department - Patrol Officers, Bike Patrol, and SWAT team gear, Fatal Vision Goggles demonstration, door prizes to be given away during the event and at the end. Balloon shapes for children. Alexandria Fire Department - Fire Truck and inflatable children’s bouncer, “Fire Hopper” Alexandria Light & Power- equipment on display and safety handouts. Alexandria Streets and Parks Departments - large equipment displays Alexandria Airport - airplane on display Eagles Club - Hotdogs Henry’s Foods - condiments and water Viking Bottling – beverages Frito Lay—Potato Chips North Ambulance - ambulance Elden’s Foods - hot dog buns Life Link III - helicopter Please contact Captain Kevin Guenther or Officer Brandon Plumski at the Alexandria Police Department with any questions. 320-763-6631
Community Night Out “Growing Stronger by Building Strong Community Partnerships," August 2nd
