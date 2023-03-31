"Come and See!" Community Presentation - Sacred Journey Academy

Join us for an informational event to learn more about Sacred Journey Academy! It truly is an eye-opening presentation! We will be joined by our curriculum partner, Seann Dikkers with Portals Academy. We will be sharing a brief history of education, how our learning methods will be unlike anything offered in our community, and what a discipleship school means/looks like. Come with an open mind and with your questions! Childcare will be offered but you must contact us via FB or email info@sacredjourneyacademy.org with the number of children attending (and their ages) by April 13th.