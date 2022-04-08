Coffee's on Us

At Randy Fischer Real Estate, you've heard us say "THE COFFEE IS ALWAYS ON". But on Thursday, April 16th, "THE COFFEE IS ON US!". Join us for a free cup of coffee at Dunn Brothers Coffee on Thursday, April 16th from 7am - 10 am. Randy Fisher Real Estate wants to recognize the new ownership at Dunn Brothers Coffee with their support of local business owners and their businesses. Come support them too! Realtors from Randy Fischer Real Estate will be onsite ready to answer any questions you might have on buying and selling overall and Dunn Brothers Coffee's friendly staff will be there to serve you fresh, ground gourmet coffee, pastries, or other menu items. Stevie D from KX92 will also be broadcasting live from 7am - 10am. Join us!
Trending Articles
Articles
- Wisconsin hunters disappointed in Evers' hunting, fishing vetoes
- Officials in west central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen
- Authorities in central Minnesota release the name of the woman whose body was found
- Two more flocks diagnosed with the bird flu in Minnesota
- Missing teen from west central Minnesota found safe in Alexandria
- Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Gov. Tony Evers' bid to submit evidence to support his maps
- A central woman is rescued after a kayaking accident
- Racine state senator files ballot harvesting complaint with Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Iowa to use federal pandemic dollars for ‘shovel-ready’ attractions
- Slippery roadways a factor in crash over the weekend in Brandon Township
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.