Coach Purse Bingo

Super fun and very popular Bingo event is back at the VFW Post 936 on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Doors open at 10:30 am; Bingo starts at noon. All proceeds go to the Sertoma Club of Alexandria for the Andria Theatre Looping Project. The Looping Project is the installation of a special type of sound system for the hearing impaired. The system allows wireless connections to compatible hearing aids.