Gather your gal pals (and guys too) for Coach Purse Bingo! Cause it's FUN for all! Super popular Bingo event in Alexandria! Come support a great local organization and fun a ton of fun playing Coach Purse Bingo! Doors open at 10:30 am. Advance Tickets only $35. Fundraising proceeds to benefit Alexandria Fast Pitch Softball facility improvements. Pulled pork sandwich and chicken wild rice soup meal available by the VFW Post 936 Auxillary. Contact the VFW Post 936, Cindi Nelson at Hometown Insurance, or any Alexandria Sertoma Club member for tickets!
