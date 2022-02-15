Church Basement Ladies

A celebration of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there, features four distinct characters and their relationships as they organize the food and the problems of a rural Minnesota Church. Funny and down to earth. Audiences will surely recognize these ladies.
