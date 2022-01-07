Chunky Blanket Class

Have you ever wanted one of those thick chunky blankets or wonder how they were made? Here is your chance! Grace Amundson will teach you to make your own chunky blanket using only your hands, no needles required. She has made and taught many classes on making these warm blankets. Come join the fun!! Important notice for this class: ***you will need to purchase your own “Eternal Bliss Yarn” colors before the class. Can be found at Walmart or Hobby Lobby. You will need @6 skeins for a lap blanket, @ 8 skeins for single bed.
