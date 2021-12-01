Christmas Concert

An afternoon of Southern Gospel Christmas music. Fun for the whole family. No tickets or addmission fee. Free will offering will be taken.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Alomere Health updates its visitor guidelines
- Obituary- Anthony Slaamot, 44
- Three new veterans honored by Operation Veteran Recognition program
- Obituary- Shana (Erickson) Zins, 40
- Anthony to be News Director, Korkowski moves into job with Explore Alex
- Christmas in the Fort, Lighting Ceremony returns
- Minneapolis is the most generous big city in the country, report says
- Obituary- Nicole E. (Woods) Apodaca, 53
- Obituary- Patricia Paulson, 74
- Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County and Alexandria Area High School DECA students receive State Farm grant
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.