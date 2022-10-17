Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for students, and children ages 5 and under are free. Food take-outs available. Come visit our "country store" with baked goods and crafts. Everyone is welcome!
Chile, Soup & Dessert Supper, Minnewaska Lutheran Church, Starbuck, Minnesota
