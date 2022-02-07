On February 26th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Central Square is presenting their first Central Square Makers Market. The market will feature the work of local artists and handmade goods by makers from throughout the region. This will be a monthly market and Central Square is excited to provide this opportunity for makers and the community.
