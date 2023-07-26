Cards Football Pasta Feed

The annual pasta feed will be held a the Elks Club Monday, July 31st from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. Meal tickets are 10 dollars each, with kids 6 years of age and under eating free with a paid adult ticket. Meet the players that will represent the Alexandria Cardinals during the coming 2023 season! The menu will include spaghetti, garlic toast, and dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the event or in advance from any Cardinal Football player.
Trending Articles
Articles
- President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Minnesota
- This Is the Best Place to Retire in Minnesota
- Man dies in crash in west central Minnesota
- One person is killed in crash in Otter Tail County
- This Is the Best Place to Retire in South Dakota
- State fines farmers co-op for air quality violations
- This Is the Best Place to Retire in North Dakota
- Missing teen is reported in west central Minnesota, authorities ask for help
- Health Alert Minneapolis: Bipolar Disorder Increases Death Rates. Doctor Explains
- Officer Jake Wallin funeral set for Saturday in Pequot Lakes