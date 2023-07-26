Cards Football Pasta Feed

The annual pasta feed will be held a the Elks Club Monday, July 31st from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. Meal tickets are 10 dollars each, with kids 6 years of age and under eating free with a paid adult ticket. Meet the players that will represent the Alexandria Cardinals during the coming 2023 season! The menu will include spaghetti, garlic toast, and dessert. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the event or in advance from any Cardinal Football player.