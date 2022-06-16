Car Show & Shine and Swap meet

The Vintage Car Club of Alexandria invites everyone to the 34th annual Car Show & Shine, and Swap Meet at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Alexandria. It will be held rain or shine on Sunday, June 26th, 10 AM to 2 PM. Around 300 cars are expected. Vendors and Swappers are invited. General admission is $5.00 and kids 12 & under are free. Show cars are free. A variety of food is available and enjoy some “good-old-days” music Drawings for a show-car grand prize and four 20” kid’s bikes. Model car kits are provided and assembly help provided. Plan to attend and enjoy some real classic cars like you wished you had kept! See you June 26th!