Canvas Painting for Adults

Call all adults interested in painting their own spring canvas painting. Local artist Rachel will walk participants through creating a canvas painting. Registration is required. Please call 320-762-3014.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Long duration snow event to bring in two waves of snow across the area
- North Dakota One of the Worst Places to Live for Older Americans
- Winter Storm Warning in effect for Alexandria and the rest of west central and central Minnesota
- Round one of our winter storm brings some heavy snow to the region
- Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed Melrose man
- Alexandria PD issues update on 3M death in Alexandria
- Central Minnesota man to be sentenced for ramming his vehicle on I-94
- Snowfall totals around the area, warm-up by Saturday
- Lawsuit alleges Illinois pastor aided retired priest in evading police after crash that left 1 dead
- How the Cost of Living in Minnesota Compares to the Nation
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.