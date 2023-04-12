BNI Runestone Referrals Visitor's Day

Attention all business professionals! We invite you to our upcoming Visitor's Day at BNI. Join us to learn about our business community, network with local professionals, and see first-hand how BNI can benefit your business. During the event, you will have the chance to meet our members, participate in a business card exchange, and listen to guest speakers who will discuss the advantages of BNI membership. BNI is a global networking organization that focuses on building long-term relationships between business professionals. Our members are committed to supporting each other and helping each other grow their businesses through referrals and collaborations. Whether you're a business owner, sales professional, or entrepreneur, BNI can help you expand your network and grow your business. Please register as a visitor to confirm your attendance. Don't miss this chance to be a part of our community! To register visit our website at https://bit.ly/3e47XyY and click the "Visit Us" button!