Join us for the Blessing of the Build
Trending Articles
Articles
- Wisconsin hunters disappointed in Evers' hunting, fishing vetoes
- Officials in west central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen
- Two more flocks diagnosed with the bird flu in Minnesota
- Missing teen from west central Minnesota found safe in Alexandria
- Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Gov. Tony Evers' bid to submit evidence to support his maps
- A central woman is rescued after a kayaking accident
- Racine state senator files ballot harvesting complaint with Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Slippery roadways a factor in crash over the weekend in Brandon Township
- Iowa to use federal pandemic dollars for ‘shovel-ready’ attractions
- One person injured in crash in Douglas County
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.