Bizarre History of Minnesota with speaker Chad Lewis (via Zoom)

This is a Zoom program. Zoom link forthcoming! During the event, Lewis will teach attendees about Minnesota's strange deaths, ghosts, sea serpents, medical anomalies, psychic phenomena and more. For nearly three decades Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transyvlania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, he has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal. To register online, visit douglascountylibrary.org or call 320-762-3014. This program is sponsored by Douglas County Library and Viking Library System. This project is funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.