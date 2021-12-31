Learn and understand the original intent of the Constitution and the Biblical principles that inspired the founding of this great nation. As a Christian in today's world our role in today's society and civic arena will come into focus as we learn that the original intent was for this nation to function as a moral Christian nation and governed by principles rooted in Biblical teaching. Our involvement and application of these principles is imperative to the survival of this Constitutional Republic. You have to know why you believe what you believe to be able to defend and assert the truth and this class will equip you in ways you never have been before! Live discussion and Q&A panel on Sunday afternoon with local and area representatives and church leaders.. All adults and youth grade 6 and up are encouraged to attend! Cost: Individuals $30 Families: $40 Includes workbook and lunch