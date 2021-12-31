Learn and understand the original intent of the Constitution and the Biblical principles that inspired the founding of this great nation. As a Christian in today's world our role in today's society and civic arena will come into focus as we learn that the original intent was for this nation to function as a moral Christian nation and governed by principles rooted in Biblical teaching. Our involvement and application of these principles is imperative to the survival of this Constitutional Republic. You have to know why you believe what you believe to be able to defend and assert the truth and this class will equip you in ways you never have been before! Live discussion and Q&A panel on Sunday afternoon with local and area representatives and church leaders.. All adults and youth grade 6 and up are encouraged to attend! Cost: Individuals $30 Families: $40 Includes workbook and lunch
Trending Articles
Articles
- Multi-vehicle pileup reported on I-94 in western Minnesota
- Alexandria's Fred Bursch Passes Away
- Obituary- Fred W. Bursch, 70
- Obituary- Roger Froemming, 61
- Obituary-Tammy Clyne, 52
- Obituary- Michael Silver, 28
- Alexandria City Council Met Monday Night; First Recap
- VOA - The Year in Review
- Douglas County runs through long list at Commissioner meeting
- Obituary- Mike J. Kane, 53
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.