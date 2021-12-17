Berglund Family Annual Christmas Lights Caravan Tour

You're invited to join the Berglund Family's annual Christmas lights caravan tour. Back for it's 2nd year open to the public! Load up your vehicle with people you love and bring along your favorite Christmas music, warm beverages, and festive goodies to make some great memories together! Vehicles lineup and depart from Big Ole Central Park promptly at 7PM, so you are encouraged to arrive ready to go 10-15 minutes early. Tour takes approximately 60-90 minutes and features some of the local area's best Christmas lights displays! PLEASE NOTE: You are ultimately responsible for your safety and abiding by all traffic laws during the tour just as always.