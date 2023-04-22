Axel Vik Leukemia benefit

A taco bar will be supplied by knights pub and grub. A large silent auction as well as raffles with everything from tools, guns, pellet grills, custom bean bag sets, to woman’s packages, something for everyone! Also all proceeds made from pull tabs and e-tabs the day of the event will be donated to the family! Please come join us
