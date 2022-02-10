Author Keith Winger

The retired Beltrami County Sheriff has written “The Heart Behind the Badge” to shine a light on the work of area officers he describes as “ordinary people who led extraordinary lives.” The recently published book shares stories about law enforcement personnel Winger worked with or grew to know throughout his 35-year career. Two years ago, Winger published his first book, “Badges and Guitars,” a memoir about his life, music and career. Then he decided to begin work on the next book about colleagues in law enforcement. Wingers first book detailed his 30-year career in law enforcement, including his time with the Alexandria Police Department, both as a patrol cop and drug investigator; serving as police chief in Warroad; and returning home to Beltrami County, where he would be elected sheriff. This program is sponsored by Douglas County Library and Viking Library System. This Project is funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. Zoom will be available to watch this presentation from home also.