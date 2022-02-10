Author Keith Winger

The retired Beltrami County Sheriff has written “The Heart Behind the Badge” to shine a light on the work of area officers he describes as “ordinary people who led extraordinary lives.” The recently published book shares stories about law enforcement personnel Winger worked with or grew to know throughout his 35-year career. Two years ago, Winger published his first book, “Badges and Guitars,” a memoir about his life, music and career. Then he decided to begin work on the next book about colleagues in law enforcement. Wingers first book detailed his 30-year career in law enforcement, including his time with the Alexandria Police Department, both as a patrol cop and drug investigator; serving as police chief in Warroad; and returning home to Beltrami County, where he would be elected sheriff. This program is sponsored by Douglas County Library and Viking Library System. This Project is funded in part or in whole with monies from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. Zoom will be available to watch this presentation from home also.
CANCEL and DELAY
Trending Articles
Articles
- Worker dies at 3M plant in Alexandria
- Update on death of worker at 3M, company issues statement
- Big winner in the Gopher 5 Lottery in Alexandria
- School bus in west central Minnesota hit by truck yesterday
- Road closed in west central Minnesota due to sugar beet spill
- Car crashes into snowplow near Brandon
- Michelle Obama dances to Stevie Wonder on her 58th birthday
- Man injured after being struck by a snowplow
- Fish house break-ins reported in the area
- Dismissal argued in police shooting lawsuit
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.