Art Smarts for Adults: Coasters

Create a set of Spring, Summer or Garden, themed coasters using ceramic tile and paper napkins. The class will be held in person with limited participants. To register, please call 320-762-3014.
CANCEL and DELAY
Trending Articles
Articles
- Worker dies at 3M plant in Alexandria
- Update on death of worker at 3M, company issues statement
- Big winner in the Gopher 5 Lottery in Alexandria
- School bus in west central Minnesota hit by truck yesterday
- Road closed in west central Minnesota due to sugar beet spill
- Car crashes into snowplow near Brandon
- Michelle Obama dances to Stevie Wonder on her 58th birthday
- Man injured after being struck by a snowplow
- Fish house break-ins reported in the area
- Dismissal argued in police shooting lawsuit
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.