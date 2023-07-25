Plan to attend Art in the Park this weekend! Over 120 art and craft vendors along with live entertainment and food throughout each day! Saturday, July 29th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm , and Sunday, July 30th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm! Held at Alexandria City Park City Park Parking is $5.00 Event admission is FREE! Details including the entertainment schedule can be found at www.andriatheatre.org All proceeds benefit the Andria Theatre! Bring your family and friends to ART IN THE PARK THIS WEEKEND!
