American Legion Post 87 Meeting May 17th at The Eagles

Alexandria American Legion Post 87 invites all members, Veteran’s and prospective members to hear Garylee Davenport, Candidate for Minnesota State Department Commander of the Legion. Meeting begins at 7:00 PM Tuesday 17th of May at The Eagles 526 N Nokomis St .
