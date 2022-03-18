Alomere Health Relay for Life team presents: Bingo for a Cure! Thursday, April 7TH from 5:30 - 9 PM @ the Broadway Ballroom - 115 30th Ave E in Alexandria. $25 per ticket, with each ticket including two Bingo cards & dinner ($10 per additional card). Dinner will be served from 5:30 - 6:30 PM & Bingo starts shortly after. Bingo tickets are now on sale at the Alomere Health Gift Shop, the Alex Clinic Administration Office, or The Broadway Ballroom / Fat Daddy’s Bar and Grill. All proceeds from this event will benefit Relay for Life.
