Alexandria RC Flyers Club Meeting

The Alexandria RC Flyers club will meet at the Alexandria Aviation terminal building at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 16th. The public is invited to attend. If you have always wanted to get into RC model aviation, meeting like this one are a good opportunity to learn more about our hobby. We look forward to seeing you there.
