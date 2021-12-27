The Fireplace Store at 2510 S Broadway Street in Alexandria will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, January 7 from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the American Cancer Society. All Chamber members will also be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at nearly $4,400. The Fireplace Store is a division of Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical. The showroom features more than 40 fireplace units on display including wood, gas, and electric fireplaces; gas fireplace inserts; contemporary wall-mount gas fireplaces; free-standing stoves, classic wood-burning stoves; outdoor fireplaces; stone; mantels and hearths, and outdoor fire tables and bowls. The team can help you complete your fireplace project from start to finish with framing, venting, gas piping, electrical and stonework. For more information, visit www.ellingsons.com/residential/fireplace-store/.
