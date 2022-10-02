Alexandria Garden Club October Meeting

To begin our monthly meeting we will have a social time at 6.30 with the meeting starting at 7pm. The speaker will be Ben Eckoff who is a naturalist at Carlos State Park . We love new members and guests :-)
