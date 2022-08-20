Alexandria Garden Club Meeting

Handpies at 5:30 perhaps a tractor ride ... followed by our meeting
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
- UTV driver dies in crash near Holmes City
- Dane Co. judge revokes election probe’s attorneys’ ability to practice in Wisconsin
- Woman killed in area UTV crash is identified
- Some flooding possible across central and west central Minnesota
- One person is injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
- Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
- Beautiful sunflower field in full bloom in Alexandria
- Alexandria Technical & Community College is the third best community college in nation
- Nurses strike vote set for today (Monday) for nurses in portions of Minnesota