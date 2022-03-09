Alexandria Garden Club Meeting

Join us for our first Garden Club Meeting of the year. At 6.30 pm we begin with social time (with treats) followed by Cliff Steffen talking to us about wild mushrooms. After that we hold our meeting. We happily welcome new members .
